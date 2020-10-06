Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock North American Income Trust plc    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(BRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock North American Income Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

06 October 2020

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the Company)

LEI:  549300WWOCXSC241W468
 

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 152.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 8 October 2020 the issued share capital of the Company will be 80,114,044 Ordinary Shares, excluding 20,247,261 shares which are held in treasury. 

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 20.17% of the Company’s total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 80,114,044 with effect from 8 October 2020 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:
 

Caroline Driscoll
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary


Tel: 0207 743 2427
 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
12:31pBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07:15aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/05BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/05BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/02BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/02BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/01BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/01BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/30BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/29BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group