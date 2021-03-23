Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock North American Income Trust plc    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(BRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock North American Income Trust : Dividend Declaration

03/23/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


23 March 2021

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2021 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 April 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 6 April 2021 (ex dividend date is 1 April 2021).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

 


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
10:43aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Dividend Declaration
PR
03/17BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Portfolio Update
PR
03/05BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Statement re Review of Investment Policy ..
PR
03/01BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
02/18BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Portfolio Update
PR
02/18BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Statement re Submission of Documents
PR
02/11BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Portfolio Update
PR
02/05BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Final Results
PR
01/19BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Portfolio Update
PR
2020BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with M..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ