Virbac : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote Sept. 2020

DECLARATION D'ACTIONS ET DE DROITS DE VOTE
Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et au nombre d'actions composant le capital
(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Place cotation : Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
Code ISIN : FR0000031577
DATE
Nombre total d'actions
composant le capital social
Nombre total de droits de vote
30 Septembre 2020
8 458 000
Total brut de droits de vote : 12 789 336
Total net* de droits de vote : 12 765 007
Total net* = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d'actions - actions privées de droit de vote
VIRBAC: Façonnons l'avenir de la santé animale
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN : FR0000031577 / MNEMO : VIRP
Direction financière : tél. 04 92 08 71 32 - e-mail : finances@virbac.com
Site web : www.virbac.com
