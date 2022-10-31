Advanced search
BLACKROCK SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY TRUST

(BST)
31.22 USD   +2.63%
04:40aBlackrock Science And Technology Trust : Section 19 Notice - BST October 2022
PU
09/16Blackrock Science And Technology Trust : Section 19 Notice - BST September 2022
PU
09/08BlackRock Science and Technology Trust announces an Equity Buyback for repurchase its own shares, representing 5% of its issued share capital.
CI
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust : Section 19 Notice - BST October 2022

10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Cusip: 09258G104

Ticker: BST

Record Date

October 14, 2022

Pay Date

October 31, 2022

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.250000

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

0.250000

100%

$

2.500000

100%

Return of Capital

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Total (per common share)

$

0.250000

100%

$

2.500000

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on September 30, 2022

11.30%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

9.67%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022

-37.15%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

7.25%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Trust's Managed Distribution Plan.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Trent W. Walker Chief Financial Officer
Richard E. Cavanagh Co-Chairman
Karen P. Robards Co-Chairman
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman-Trustees Board
