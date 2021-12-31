Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: ECAT) (collectively, the “Funds”) paid the following distributions per share:

Fund Pay Date Per Share BCX December 31, 2021 $0.040000 BDJ December 31, 2021 $0.318820 BGR December 31, 2021 $0.037500 BGY December 31, 2021 $0.033800 BME December 31, 2021 $0.213000 BMEZ December 31, 2021 $0.207130 BOE December 31, 2021 $0.063000 BUI December 31, 2021 $0.121000 CII December 31, 2021 $0.099500 BST December 31, 2021 $1.808440 BSTZ December 31, 2021 $1.271680 BIGZ December 31, 2021 $0.100000 BCAT December 31, 2021 $0.104100 ECAT December 31, 2021 $0.100000

Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available net income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient net income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds’ estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of December 31, 2021 Fund Distribution Net Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BCX1 $0.040000 $0.015017 (38%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.024983 (62%) BDJ $0.318820 $0.008978 (3%) $0 (0%) $0.309842 (97%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.037500 $0.037500 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BGY1 $0.033800 $0.002340 (7%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.031460 (93%) BME $0.213000 $0.012887 (6%) $0 (0%) $0.200113 (94%) $0 (0%) BMEZ $0.207130 $0 (0%) $0.033351 (16%) $0.173779 (84%) $0 (0%) BOE1 $0.063000 $0.007221 (11%) $0 (0%) $0.055779 (89%) $0 (0%) BUI1 $0.121000 $0.024397 (20%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.096603 (80%) CII $0.099500 $0.002331 (2%) $0 (0%) $0.097169 (98%) $0 (0%) BST $1.808440 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $1.808440 (100%) $0 (0%) BSTZ $1.271680 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $1.271680 (100%) $0 (0%) BIGZ1 $0.100000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.100000 (100%) BCAT1 $0.104100 $0.072986 (70%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.031114 (30%) ECAT $0.100000 $0.022234 (22%) $0.077766 (78%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through December 31, 2021 Fund Distribution Net Income Net Realized Short-Term Gains Net Realized Long-Term Gains Return of Capital BCX1 $0.480000 $0.290645 (61%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.189355 (39%) BDJ $0.868820 $0.285498 (33%) $0 (0%) $0.583322 (67%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.450000 $0.281567 (63%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.168433 (37%) BGY1 $0.405600 $0.138751 (34%) $0 (0%) $0.122547 (30%) $0.144302 (36%) BME $2.439000 $0.013460 (1%) $0 (0%) $2.425540 (99%) $0 (0%) BMEZ $1.712130 $0 (0%) $1.436427 (84%) $0.275703 (16%) $0 (0%) BOE1 $0.756000 $0.195369 (26%) $0 (0%) $0.438656 (58%) $0.121975 (16%) BUI1 $1.452000 $0.224593 (15%) $0 (0%) $0.515860 (36%) $0.711547 (49%) CII $1.102500 $0.050072 (5%) $0 (0%) $1.052428 (95%) $0 (0%) BST $4.264440 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $4.264440 (100%) $0 (0%) BSTZ $3.082680 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $3.082680 (100%) $0 (0%) BIGZ1 $0.700000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.700000 (100%) BCAT1 $1.249200 $0.477207 (38%) $0.107154 (9%) $0.019694 (2%) $0.645145 (51%) ECAT $0.100000 $0.022234 (22%) $0.077766 (78%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder’s investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund’s net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information: Trust Average annual total

return (in relation to

NAV) for the 5-year

period ending on

11/30/2021 Annualized current

distribution rate

expressed as a

percentage of NAV

as of 11/30/2021 Cumulative total return

(in relation to NAV) for

the fiscal year through

11/30/2021 Cumulative fiscal year

distributions as a

percentage of NAV as of

11/30/2021 BCX 7.35% 4.97% 19.85% 4.55% BDJ 9.29% 38.18% 13.34% 5.49% BGR (1.52)% 4.33% 33.11% 3.97% BGY 8.35% 6.25% 6.10% 5.73% BME 14.33% 5.65% 3.85% 4.92% BMEZ* 21.29% 9.56% (10.72)% 5.79% BOE 8.75% 5.91% 10.36% 5.42% BUI 13.21% 5.83% 10.30% 5.35% CII 14.22% 5.63% 16.43% 4.73% BST 30.59% 39.19% 11.33% 4.44% BSTZ* 42.02% 36.81% 12.11% 4.37% BIGZ* (8.98)% 6.81% (8.98)% 3.41% BCAT* 7.73% 6.08% 3.17% 5.57% ECAT* 2.00% 5.88% 2.00% 0.49%

* Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 11/30/2021.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s current distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s Plan.

