BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust : Section 19 Notice - BSTZ August 2023
Yesterday at 11:00 pm
Share
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
Cusip: 09260K101
Ticker: BSTZ
Record Date
August 15, 2023
Pay Date
August 31, 2023
Distribution Amount per share
$
0.161300
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
% Breakdown of the
% Breakdown
Total Cumulative
Total Cumulative
of the Current
Distributions for the
Distributions for the
Current Distribution
Distribution
Fiscal Year to Date
Fiscal Year to Date
Net Income
$
-
0%
$
-
0%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$
-
0%
$
-
0%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$
-
0%
$
-
0%
Return of Capital
$
0.161300
100%
$
1.351800
100%
Total (per common share)
$
0.161300
100%
$
1.351800
100%
Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on July 31, 2023 *
10.91%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2023
8.80%
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through July 31, 2023
20.34%
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2023
5.41%
Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 7/31/2023 You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the
Trust's Managed Distribution Plan.
The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.
When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during
its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Contact Number: 800-882-0052
NM0823U-3089874-1/1
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust II published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 02:59:05 UTC.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a non-diversified, closed-end equity fund. The Trust's investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of income, gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by United States and non-United States science and technology companies in any market capitalization range. The Trust focuses on sectors, such as software and services, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, media and entertainment, retailing, consumer services, tech hardware and equip, health care equipment and services, autos and components, capital goods, and commercial and professional services. BlackRock Advisors, LLC is the Trust's investment adviser.