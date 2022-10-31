Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II
  News
  Summary
    BSTZ   US09260K1016

BLACKROCK SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY TRUST II

(BSTZ)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
17.43 USD   +1.16%
09/29Blackrock Science And Technology Trust Ii : Section 19 Notice - BSTZ September 2022
PU
09/08BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
09/08BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II announces an Equity Buyback for repurchase of its own shares, representing 5% of its issued share capital.
CI
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II : Section 19 Notice - BSTZ October 2022

10/31/2022 | 01:39am EDT
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Cusip: 09260K101

Ticker: BSTZ

Record Date

October 14, 2022

Pay Date

October 31, 2022

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.192000

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

1.187412

62%

Return of Capital

$

0.192000

100%

$

0.732588

38%

Total (per common share)

$

0.192000

100%

$

1.920000

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on September 30, 2022

9.03%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

10.92%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through September 30, 2022

-41.50%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2022

8.19%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Trust's Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust II published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 05:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
