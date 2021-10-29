Log in
Section 19 Notice - BSTZ October2021

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Cusip: 09260K101

Ticker: BSTZ

Record Date

October 15, 2021

Pay Date

October 29, 2021

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.192000

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

0.192000

100%

$

1.619000

100%

Return of Capital

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Total (per common share)

$

0.192000

100%

$

1.619000

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on September 30, 2021

134.91%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021

5.49%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021

12.39%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021

3.40%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Trust's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Trust's Managed Distribution Plan.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

