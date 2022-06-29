Blackrock Silver : 2022 Q2 FS - FINAL

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) April 30, October 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets $ 7,587,800 Cash $ 8,535,438 Amounts receivable 144,787 80,379 Prepaid expenses and deposits 237,079 139,293 7,969,666 8,755,110 Non-current assets 33,000 Guaranteed investment certificate (Note 9) 33,000 Equipment 211,102 136,895 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4) 3,404,448 2,515,193 $ 11,618,216 $ 11,440,198 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 718,579 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 829,292 Due to related parties (Note 6) 105,915 260,090 Share compensation liability (Note 5) 387,774 231,680 1,212,268 1,321,062 Long-term liabilities 284,334 Share compensation liability (Note 5) 180,447 1,496,602 1,501,509 Shareholders' Equity 54,906,424 Share capital (Note 5) 41,665,824 Reserves (Note 5) 9,371,669 9,315,760 Deposit for share issuance - 5,045,611 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 200,615 56,282 Deficit (54,357,094) (46,144,788) 10,121,614 9,938,689 $ 11,618,216 $ 11,440,198 Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1) Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) Subsequent Events (Note 10) Approved by the Directors: "David Laing" "Tony Wood" David Laing, Director Tony Wood, Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 2 -

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Exploration expenditures (Note 6) $ 2,867,583 $ 5,431,030 Drilling $ 5,737,904 $ 9,111,885 Geology and consulting 281,820 293,410 585,332 563,609 Geophysics - 14,975 39,529 32,898 Legal fees - 10,293 - 16,487 Property investigation costs - 23,455 - 46,042 (3,149,403) (6,080,037) (6,055,891) (9,770,921) Operating expenses 40,126 71,616 Accounting and audit 39,250 41,044 Bank charges 3,806 3,263 7,877 6,144 Consulting fees (Note 6) 10,165 27,325 13,025 57,577 Insurance 21,539 14,481 45,588 26,706 Legal fees 30,745 32,979 65,149 79,237 Management fees (Note 6) 219,347 163,369 434,259 294,504 Marketing and communications 438,675 418,337 825,710 768,545 Office 56,305 24,218 90,188 45,946 Regulatory and filing fees 44,527 22,210 69,236 43,504 Rent 3,870 4,347 7,740 10,490 Share-based compensation (Notes 5, 6) 179,372 2,147,959 379,927 2,366,463 Travel 13,454 9,203 15,359 16,102 Wages (Note 6) 34,184 39,020 69,736 68,793 (1,096,115) (2,945,961) (2,095,410) (3,825,055) Other income (expense) Foreign exchange loss (33,913) (107,969) 25,957 (167,015) Change in fair value of share compensation (139,092) (86,962) liability (Note 5) (9,932) 70,034 (173,005) (117,901) (61,005) (96,981) Net Loss for the Period (4,418,523) (9,143,899) (8,212,306) (13,692,957) Other comprehensive income (loss) 34,255 144,333 Foreign currency translation adjustment 60,629 (19,430) Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period $ (4,384,268) $ (9,083,270) $ (8,067,973) $ (13,712,387) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.03) $ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.12) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 160,233,686 108,221,638 156,320,717 113,255,831 outstanding, basic and diluted The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 3 -

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. (Formerly Blackrock Gold Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Six Months Ended April 30 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used for): Operating activities $ (8,212,306) Net loss for the period $ (13,692,957) Adjustment for items not involving cash: Depreciation included in exploration expenditures 17,769 2,121 Foreign exchange 126,018 (81,994) Share-based payments 379,927 2,366,463 Change in fair value of share compensation liability 86,962 (70,034) (7,601,630) (11,476,401) Changes in non-cash operating capital: Amounts receivable (64,408) (52,127) Prepaid expenses and deposits (99,886) (90,027) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (88,783) (138,009) Due to related parties (153,516) (331,044) (8,008,223) (12,087,608) Investing activity (813,416) Exploration and evaluation additions (409,695) Fixed asset purchase (88,199) (84,954) (901,615) (494,649) Financing activities 8,560,921 Issuance of common shares 10,744,810 Share issuance costs (369,111) (830,102) Settlement of restricted share units (147,820) - 8,043,990 9,914,708 Decrease in cash (947,638) (2,667,549) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (81,790) 242,276 Cash, beginning of the period 8,535,438 6,589,531 Cash, end of the period $ 7,587,800 $ 4,164,258 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 4 -