Blackrock Silver : 2022 Q2 FS - FINAL
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
April 30,
October 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Current assets
$
7,587,800
Cash
$
8,535,438
Amounts receivable
144,787
80,379
Prepaid expenses and deposits
237,079
139,293
7,969,666
8,755,110
Non-current assets
33,000
Guaranteed investment certificate (Note 9)
33,000
Equipment
211,102
136,895
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)
3,404,448
2,515,193
$
11,618,216
$
11,440,198
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
$
718,579
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
829,292
Due to related parties (Note 6)
105,915
260,090
Share compensation liability (Note 5)
387,774
231,680
1,212,268
1,321,062
Long-term liabilities
284,334
Share compensation liability (Note 5)
180,447
1,496,602
1,501,509
Shareholders' Equity
54,906,424
Share capital (Note 5)
41,665,824
Reserves (Note 5)
9,371,669
9,315,760
Deposit for share issuance
-
5,045,611
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
200,615
56,282
Deficit
(54,357,094)
(46,144,788)
10,121,614
9,938,689
$
11,618,216
$
11,440,198
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)
Subsequent Events (Note 10)
Approved by the Directors:
"David Laing"
"Tony Wood"
David Laing, Director
Tony Wood, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
- 2 -
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 30,
April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Exploration expenditures
(Note 6)
$
2,867,583
$
5,431,030
Drilling
$
5,737,904
$
9,111,885
Geology and consulting
281,820
293,410
585,332
563,609
Geophysics
-
14,975
39,529
32,898
Legal fees
-
10,293
-
16,487
Property investigation costs
-
23,455
-
46,042
(3,149,403)
(6,080,037)
(6,055,891)
(9,770,921)
Operating expenses
40,126
71,616
Accounting and audit
39,250
41,044
Bank charges
3,806
3,263
7,877
6,144
Consulting fees (Note 6)
10,165
27,325
13,025
57,577
Insurance
21,539
14,481
45,588
26,706
Legal fees
30,745
32,979
65,149
79,237
Management fees (Note 6)
219,347
163,369
434,259
294,504
Marketing and communications
438,675
418,337
825,710
768,545
Office
56,305
24,218
90,188
45,946
Regulatory and filing fees
44,527
22,210
69,236
43,504
Rent
3,870
4,347
7,740
10,490
Share-based compensation (Notes 5, 6)
179,372
2,147,959
379,927
2,366,463
Travel
13,454
9,203
15,359
16,102
Wages (Note 6)
34,184
39,020
69,736
68,793
(1,096,115)
(2,945,961)
(2,095,410)
(3,825,055)
Other income (expense)
Foreign exchange loss
(33,913)
(107,969)
25,957
(167,015)
Change in fair value of share compensation
(139,092)
(86,962)
liability (Note 5)
(9,932)
70,034
(173,005)
(117,901)
(61,005)
(96,981)
Net Loss for the Period
(4,418,523)
(9,143,899)
(8,212,306)
(13,692,957)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
34,255
144,333
Foreign currency translation adjustment
60,629
(19,430)
Total Comprehensive Loss for the Period
$
(4,384,268)
$
(9,083,270)
$
(8,067,973)
$
(13,712,387)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.03)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.12)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding, basic and diluted
160,233,686
108,221,638 156,320,717 113,255,831
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
- 3 -
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. (Formerly Blackrock Gold Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Six Months Ended April 30
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used for):
Operating activities
$
(8,212,306)
Net loss for the period
$
(13,692,957)
Adjustment for items not involving cash:
Depreciation included in exploration expenditures
17,769
2,121
Foreign exchange
126,018
(81,994)
Share-based payments
379,927
2,366,463
Change in fair value of share compensation liability
86,962
(70,034)
(7,601,630)
(11,476,401)
Changes in non-cash operating capital:
Amounts receivable
(64,408)
(52,127)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(99,886)
(90,027)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(88,783)
(138,009)
Due to related parties
(153,516)
(331,044)
(8,008,223)
(12,087,608)
Investing activity
(813,416)
Exploration and evaluation additions
(409,695)
Fixed asset purchase
(88,199)
(84,954)
(901,615)
(494,649)
Financing activities
8,560,921
Issuance of common shares
10,744,810
Share issuance costs
(369,111)
(830,102)
Settlement of restricted share units
(147,820)
-
8,043,990
9,914,708
Decrease in cash
(947,638)
(2,667,549)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(81,790)
242,276
Cash, beginning of the period
8,535,438
6,589,531
Cash, end of the period
$
7,587,800
$
4,164,258
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
- 4 -
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. (Formerly Blackrock Gold Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Deposit for
Accumulated
other
Number of
Share
share
comprehensive
shares
capital
issuance
Reserves
income (loss)
Deficit
Total equity
Balance at October 31, 2020
106,719,549
$
19,704,677
$
-
$
5,345,673
$
28,289
$
(18,123,651)
$
6,954,988
Private placements
14,375,000
10,350,000
-
-
-
-
10,350,000
Share issue costs
-
(1,079,185)
-
249,083
-
-
(830,102)
Warrants and finder's warrants
exercised
1,271,190
376,368
-
(16,558)
-
-
359,810
Share options exercised
300,000
58,490
-
(23,490)
-
-
35,000
Share-based payments
-
-
-
2,145,180
-
-
2,145,180
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(13,692,957)
(13,692,957)
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
-
-
-
-
(19,430)
-
(19,430)
Balance at April 30, 2021
122,665,739
29,410,350
-
7,699,888
8,859
(31,816,608)
5,302,489
Private placements
16,000,001
12,000,001
-
-
-
-
12,000,001
Share issue costs
-
(1,253,216)
-
380,707
-
-
(872,509)
Shares issued in settlement of RSUs
120,664
108,597
-
-
-
-
108,597
Warrants and finder's warrants
exercised
4,507,425
1,343,892
-
(3,414)
-
-
1,340,478
Share options exercised
500,000
56,200
-
(31,200)
-
-
25,000
Share-based payments
-
-
-
1,629,779
-
-
1,629,779
Deposits for future share issuance
5,045,611
-
-
-
5,045,611
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(14,328,180)
(14,328,180)
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
-
-
-
-
47,423
-
47,423
Balance at October 31, 2021
143,793,829
41,665,824
5,045,611
9,315,760
56,282
(46,144,788)
9,938,689
Private placements
14,431,819
12,000,001
(5,045,611)
-
-
-
6,954,390
Issuance of finders' shares
227,272
218,181
-
-
-
-
218,181
Share issue costs
-
(701,032)
-
113,740
-
-
(587,292)
Shares issued in settlement of RSUs
155,600
147,820
-
-
-
-
147,820
Warrants exercised
4,899,378
1,575,630
-
(116,919)
-
-
1,458,711
Share-based payments
-
-
-
59,088
-
-
59,088
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(8,212,306)
(8,212,306)
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
-
-
-
-
144,333
-
144,333
Balance at April 30, 2022
163,507,898
$
54,906,424
$
-
$
9,371,669
$
200,615
$
(54,357,094)
$
10,121,614
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
- 5 -
