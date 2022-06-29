Log in
    BRC   CA09261Q1072

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP.

(BRC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.5800 CAD   -1.69%
Blackrock Silver : April 2022 MDA - FINAL

06/29/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP.

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

Reported on June 29, 2022

General

The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") on performance, financial condition and prospects of Blackrock Silver Corp. ("Blackrock" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto as at April 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended and the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at October 31, 2021 and for the year ended. The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. All references to a year refer to the year ended on October 31 of that year. The date of this MD&A is June 29, 2022.

Additional information on the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.blackrocksilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities law. Other than statements of historical facts, statements in this discussion, including, but not limited to expected or anticipated events or developments, are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market prices, demand for the Company's products, exploration and evaluation successes or delays, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, trends in the markets for precious metals and other commodities, technological advancement, competition and the risk factors identified herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, risks associated with resource assets, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. The information provided herein with respect to the Company's properties and activities should be read in reference to the technical reports and other relevant disclosure documents prepared by or on behalf of the Company, which may be viewed by interested parties at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in any forward-looking statement are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements are only made as of the date of this MD&A.

Management's Responsibility for Financial Statements

The Company's management is responsible for the presentation and preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the MD&A. The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of

1

securities regulators, including National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Qualified Person

Technical information contained in this MD&A has been prepared by or under the supervision of Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Silver Corp. Mr. Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Description of Business

The Company is a British Columbia company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and silver mines and projects in Nevada, United States ("US"). The mineral properties material to the Company are its interests in the Silver Cloud property situated in Elko, Nevada (the "Silver Cloud Project"), and the Tonopah West property located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada (the "Tonopah West Project").

The Company entered into a lease agreement dated October 27, 2017 (the "Lease") on the Silver Cloud Project, which affords the Company all rights and privileges incidental to ownership, including rights to explore, develop and mine the Silver Cloud Project. The Company controls 100% of the Tonopah West Project, which it acquired through a Lease Option to Purchase agreement on April 2, 2020.

With the Silver Cloud Project and the Tonopah West Project, the Company has strategic interests in two prolific low-sulphidation epithermal districts in Nevada. With a presence on both the Walker Lane and the Northern Nevada Rift, these two strategic projects provide the Company with a significant position on two prolific gold and silver belts in Nevada.

The Company also owns 100% of the Moore Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia. The Moore Property is not material to the Company and was written off in 2017, as the Company shifted its focus to Nevada.

COVID-19

In response to the global outbreak of COVID-19, on March 17, 2020, the governor of Nevada ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the state of Nevada to help prevent the spread of the virus. On April 1, 2020, the governor of Nevada issued a "stay at home" order, which was updated on April 8, 2020. The order restricted non-essential activities, travel and business operations, subject to certain exceptions for necessary activities through April 30, 2020, which was subsequently extended to May 15, 2020. On April 30, 2020, the governor of Nevada announced Nevada's "Roadmap to Recovery Plan", which outlined certain criteria and milestones that had to be met in order to safely restart Nevada's economy. Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Nevada reopening plan commenced on May 9, 2020 and May 29, 2020, respectively, allowing certain non-essential businesses to voluntarily reopen under strict restrictions. The Company's development activities, including exploration drilling, are considered an "essential business" in Nevada and are permitted to continue, so long as masks are worn indoors.

The impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations has been minimal throughout the pandemic.

2

Selected Annual Information

*Restated Balances

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

October 31, 2019

$

$

$

Net sales or revenue

-

-

-

Exploration expenditures

20,674,687

5,579,444

653,371

General and administrative expenses**

7,536,356

6,066,148

1,668,393

Other expenses**

189,906

55,988

25,331

Net loss

28,021,137

11,701,580

2,347,095

Loss per share, basic and fully diluted

0.20

0.15

0.05

Total assets

11,440,198

8,467,651

2,047,110

  • Restated Balances - In accordance with the change in accounting policy, as outlined in Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2020, the balances have been restated to reflect the new accounting policy related to exploration expenditures.
  • The Company has separated out "other expenses" from "general and administrative expenses" on the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, for presentation purposes.

The above data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

In the last few days of fiscal 2017, the Company acquired an exploration property in Nevada, the Silver Cloud property. With the acquisition, the Company became more active with the then management, focusing on increasing the Company's exposure through marketing and consulting. As a result, the Company's general and administrative expenditures steadily increased from the beginning of 2018. However, with the focus on increasing the Company's exposure, little work was completed on the Silver Cloud property. As such, the Board of Directors (the "Board") decided it was time to bring on a management team more focused on exploring the Silver Cloud property. In May 2019, the Company hired a full-time chief executive officer ("CEO") and brought in an executive chairman, on a full-time basis, to oversee the Company's exploration activities. Beginning in fiscal 2019, the new management team ramped up exploration work on the Silver Cloud property, as well as marketing and consulting expenditures, to help increase awareness of the Silver Cloud property. In April 2020, the Company acquired a second property, the Tonopah West property. Once the Company acquired the property, significant resources were allocated to a drilling program on the property. The drill program was very successful and helped the Company's share price increase significantly, to a high of $1.61 in July 2020.

In fiscal 2021, the Company built on the exploration activities from 2020 and undertook a significant drill program on the Tonopah West property in order to develop a maiden resource estimate. This resulted in a significant increase in the exploration expenditures, as compared with fiscal 2020. In addition, the Company increased its marketing budget by over 100% in order to reach a much broader investor audience and increase the Company's exposure.

3

Summary of Quarterly Results

Restated

Balances*

Apr

Jan

Oct

Jul

Apr

Jan

Oct

*Jul

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Exploration

expenditures

3,149,403

2,906,488

5,298,875

5,604,891

6,080,037

3,690,884

3,717,123

1,005,042

General and

administrative

expenses**

1,096,115

999,295

2,702,097

1,009,204

2,945,961

879,094

4,420,247

683,927

Other expenses

(income)**

173,005

(112,000)

(57,780)

(229,107)

117,901

(20,920)

44,843

2,216

Net loss

(4,418,523)

(3,793,783)

(7,943,192)

(6,384,988)

(9,143,899)

(4,549,058)

(8,182,213)

(1,691,185)

Loss per share

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.08)

(0.04)

(0.11)

(0.02)

Total assets

11,440,198

9,520,639

11,440,198

12,368,041

6,597,376

3,688,372

8,467,651

13,468,808

  • Restated Balances - In accordance with the change in accounting policy, as outlined in Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2020, the balances have been restated to reflect the new accounting policy related to exploration expenditures.
  • The Company has separated out "other expenses" from "general and administrative expenses", on the condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss, for presentation purposes.

The table below outlines the previously reported balances prior to the change in accounting policy.

Jul

2020

$

General and administrative expenses

686,053

Net loss

(686,053)

Loss per share

(0.01)

Total assets

14,993,860

For each of the above periods, the Company had no revenue from the Company's mineral property interests.

The Company's general and administrative expenses vary significantly depending on the level of activity in each quarter. The main areas of variation are in management fees, consulting fees and share-based compensation. In May 2019, the Company brought on a new management team, including a new CEO and chairman. As a result, the management fees steadily increased, as did share-based compensation, as they were given share options upon their hiring. In addition, there were share options issued in the fourth quarter of 2019 to management, employees, directors and consultants.

In 2020, the Company continued ramping up exploration work on the Silver Cloud property, as well as increasing awareness of the Silver Cloud Project through marketing and consulting expenditures. In April 2020, the Company acquired a second project, the Tonopah West Project. Once acquired, the Company began a significant exploration program on the property. In July 2020, the Company received positive results, which resulted in the Company's share price appreciating to all-time highs, reaching a peak of $1.61 in July 2020. With the results, the Company was able to raise gross proceeds of $7.5 million through a non-brokered private placement. With the funding, the Company continued to increase drilling on the Tonopah West property, while concurrently increasing the marketing and awareness of the Company in the markets.

4

In 2021, the Company continued to add to its management team by bringing on a full-time chief financial officer ("CFO") and a SVP of Corporate Development. The Company completed two significant financings in Q2 2021 and Q3 2021 totaling over $20 million. This allowed the Company to fund its drill program while also allowing the Company continue its marketing efforts.

In fiscal 2022, the Company began to scale back it's exploration activities, relative to 2021, as the Company focused on getting its maiden resource estimate completed on its Tonopah property. The Company completed two significant financings in Q1 and Q2 2022, totalling $12 million dollars. The Company continued its active corporate activities as Covid-19 restrictions lifted, giving the Company's executives to attend more in person conferences and forums.

Summary of Operating Expenses for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses

40,126

71,616

Accounting and audit

39,250

41,044

Bank charges

3,806

3,263

7,877

6,144

Consulting fees (Note 6)

10,165

27,325

13,025

57,577

Insurance

21,539

14,481

45,588

26,706

Legal fees

30,745

32,979

54,149

79,237

Management fees (Note 6)

219,347

163,369

434,259

294,504

Marketing and communications

438,675

418,337

825,710

768,545

Office

56,305

24,218

90,188

45,946

Regulatory and filing fees

44,527

22,210

69,236

43,504

Rent

3,870

4,347

7,740

10,490

Share-based compensation (Notes 5, 6)

179,372

2,147,959

379,927

2,366,463

Travel

13,454

9,203

15,359

16,102

Wages (Note 6)

34,184

39,020

69,736

68,793

(1,096,115)

(2,945,961)

(2,095,410)

(3,825,055)

For the three months ended April 30, 2022, the Company incurred operating expenses of $1,096,115, as compared with $2,945,961 during the same period in 2021. The Company has continually ramped up its operations in Nevada and has also increased its management team while also becoming more active in marketing in order to increase its exposure in the market. Of note, the following expenses changed significantly during the three months ended April 30, 2022, as compared with the same period in 2021:

  1. Consulting fees decreased to $10,165, as compared with $27,325 during the same period in 2021. The Company's focus was on getting all the drill results from its 2021 drilling program compiled in order to complete the maiden resource estimate while also continuing its focus on expanding the Company's exposure in the market. As a result, the Company did not have a need for consulting services as needed in previous periods;
  2. Management fees increased to $219,347 in 2022 as compared with $163,369 during the same period in 2021. During 2021, the Company hired its CFO as a fulltime employee, beginning in January 2021, as opposed to a consultant, as well as hiring a SVP of Corporate Development during 2021. With the inclusion of those salaries in the three

5

