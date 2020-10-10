Log in
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 11:35:12 am
1358 GBX   +0.59%
10/10COMPAGNIE LEBON : Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
PU
10/10VIRBAC : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote Sept. 2020
PU
10/10AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
PU
Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification

10/10/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock has notified Ageas on 8 October 2020 that, on 7 October 2020, its interest has fallen below the legal threshold of 5% of the shares in the section 10A issued by Ageas. Its current total shareholding stands at 5.15%.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 03:44:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2020 93,1 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2020 40,3 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 2,19%
Capitalization 660 M 859 M 861 M
EV / Sales 2019 -25,4x
EV / Sales 2020 7,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Jay Gould Chairman
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Little Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC-21.03%859
