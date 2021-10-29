Log in
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/29 04:10:02 am
1990.5 GBX   -0.72%
10/22BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10/01BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANI : s Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/01BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

10/29/2021 | 04:06am EDT
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the “Company”) hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Ronald Gould, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chairman designate of Henderson Far East Income Limited with effect from 28 October 2021. 

Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary


Date: 29 October 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
