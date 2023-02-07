Advanced search
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:18:27 2023-02-07 am EST
1431.00 GBX   -0.49%
02/03BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
01/26BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
01/16BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

02/07/2023 | 07:24am EST
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the “Company”) hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Mark Little, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Aberdeen Equity Income Trust plc following their AGM held on 2 February 2023. 

Mr G Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Date: 7 February 2023


