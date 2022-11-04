Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:53 2022-11-04 am EDT
1304.00 GBX   +1.09%
10:34aBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03TRADING UPDATES: BlackRock Smaller net asset value down; Insig hopeful
AN
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/04/2022 | 10:34am EDT
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name James Barnes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
b) LEI 549300MS535KC2WH4082
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)



GB0006436108
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£12.965732 per share 1,500
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-04
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2022
