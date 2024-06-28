BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

 

Mark Little

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

 Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300MS535KC2WH4082

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)



GB0006436108

 

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Purchase of shares – Dividend Reinvestment

c)

 

 

 

 

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Date(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2024-06-27

£14.50 per share

9

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

 

 

   9


   £14.50

e)

Dateofthetransaction

2024-06-27

f)

Place ofthetransaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 