BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Little
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300MS535KC2WH4082
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)
b)
Natureofthetransaction
Purchase of shares – Dividend Reinvestment
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
9
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2024-06-27
f)
Place ofthetransaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)