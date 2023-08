BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller United Kingdom-quoted companies. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in United Kingdom smaller companies which are listed or traded on the London Stock Exchange or on the alternative investment market (AIM). It also invests in securities which are listed overseas but have a secondary United Kingdom quotation. The Company invests in various sectors, including industrials, financials, technology, basic materials, health care, real estate, utilities, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and telecommunications. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The Company's alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts