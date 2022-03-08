Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

03/08/2022 | 08:14am EST
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436108

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.480000 0.170000 12.650000 6181044
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.300000 0.070000 12.370000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006436108 6094929 12.480000
Sub Total 8.A 6094929 12.480000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending 86115 0.170000
Sub Total 8.B1 86115 0.170000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12.050000 0.170000 12.220000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

07th March 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

Contact name: Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 2639
Date: 8 March 2022

© PRNewswire 2022
