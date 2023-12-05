BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0006436108
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital Arcadia Master Fund, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
United States
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 1, Ltd
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital Matador Fund, Ltd
Cayman Islands
IMAP Cayman SBA LP
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital R Fund, Ltd
Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Dec-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Dec-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.330400
6.716000
10.046400
4847729
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.494800
7.689000
11.183800
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006436108
1607028
0
3.330400
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
1607028
3.330400%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total Return Swap
08/17/2024
Cash
3240701
6.716000
Sub Total 8.B2
3240701
6.716000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Boaz Weinstein
Saba Capital Management GP, LLC
Saba Capital Management GP, LLC
Saba Capital Management, LP
10.046400%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
04-Dec-2023
13. Place Of Completion
New York, NY
Contact name:
Graham Venables
Contact Telephone Number:
0203 649 3432
Date:
5 December 2023