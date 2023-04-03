Advanced search
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
08:31:30 2023-04-03 am EDT
1274.00 GBX   -1.70%
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Mandatory Close Period - Compliance with MAR

04/03/2023 | 08:37am EDT
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 28 February 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 3 May 2023. 

Enquiries:

Mr G Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3649 3432


Date: 3 April 2023


