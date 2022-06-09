Log in
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

06/09/2022 | 10:57am EDT
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%


Votes Total		 % of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1 23,219,972 93.68 1,565,278 6.32 24,785,250 50.76 2,148
Resolution 2 24,718,283 99.83 43,202 0.17 24,761,485 50.71 25,913
Resolution 3 24,785,750 100.00 691 0.00 24,786,441 50.76 957
Resolution 4 24,492,930 98.89 275,025 1.11 24,767,955 50.72 19,443
Resolution 5 24,606,522 99.35 161,836 0.65 24,768,358 50.72 19,040
Resolution 6 24,608,529 99.36 159,426 0.64 24,767,955 50.72 15,930
Resolution 7 24,752,172 99.93 16,303 0.07 24,768,475 50.72 15,410
Resolution 8 24,598,252 99.31 171,005 0.69 24,769,257 50.73 14,628
Resolution 9 23,192,735 93.63 1,577,153 6.37 24,769,888 50.73 17,510
Resolution 10 24,776,181 99.97 6,841 0.03 24,783,022 50.75 4,376
Resolution 11 24,760,068 99.93 16,184 0.07 24,776,252 50.74 11,146
Resolution 12 24,728,593 99.80 49,109 0.20 24,777,702 50.74 9,696
Resolution 13 24,758,127 99.92 20,910 0.08 24,779,037 50.75 8,361


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792


9 June 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
