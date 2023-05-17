Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29:40 2023-05-17 am EDT
1330.00 GBX   -0.30%
11:09aBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR
05/16BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05/05BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Final Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

05/17/2023 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents


Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2023)
  • Form of Proxy relating to the Company’s Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2023 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc

17 May 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
11:09aBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR
05/16BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05/05BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Final Results
PR
05/05BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
05/05BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Declares Final Dividend, Payable on 27 June 2023
CI
05/02BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
04/28BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/04BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/03BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Mandatory Close Period - Compliance with MAR
PR
03/31BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer