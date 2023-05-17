BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Submission of Documents
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2023)
- Form of Proxy relating to the Company’s Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2023 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc
17 May 2023