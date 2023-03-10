Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-03-10 am EST
1336.00 GBX   -1.62%
01:14pBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/10/2023 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 10 March 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury): 15,000
Weighted average price: 1,334.46p
Lowest price per share: 1,326.00p
Highest price per share: 1,336.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 1,248,731 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 48,744,792 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 2.50% of the Company’s total issued share capital (49,993,523 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 14 March 2023, should use the figure of 48,744,792 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432

10 March 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
01:14pBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/07BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/06BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/06Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust Pl : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/06BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/24BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
02/07BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
02/03BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
More news