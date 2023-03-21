Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:25 2023-03-21 pm EDT
1306.00 GBX   +1.40%
02:22pBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/16BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/21/2023 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 21 March 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury): 15,000
Weighted average price: 1,306.00p
Lowest price per share: 1,306.00p
Highest price per share: 1,306.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 1,308,731 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 48,684,792 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 2.62% of the Company’s total issued share capital (49,993,523 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 23 March 2023, should use the figure of 48,684,792 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 773 2639

21 March 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
02:22pBlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/16BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/15Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust Pl : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/14BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/10BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/07BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/06BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news