Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/06 11:20:31 am
1328 GBX   +1.07%
11:15aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:03aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/05BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Half-year Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Ronald Gould
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman and Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
b) LEI 549300MS535KC2WH4082
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)

GB0006436108

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£13.28 per share 1,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-06
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 16:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
11:15aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:03aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/05BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Half-year Report
PU
11/05BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
11/05BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/04BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/03BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/02BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/02BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
10/29BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2020 93,1 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2020 40,3 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 2,19%
Capitalization 642 M 840 M 842 M
EV / Sales 2019 -25,4x
EV / Sales 2020 7,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,14 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Jay Gould Chairman
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Little Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC-23.25%840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group