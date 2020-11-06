BlackRock Smaller Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ronald Gould
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chairman and Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300MS535KC2WH4082
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)
GB0006436108
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£13.28 per share
|
1,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a (single transaction - see above)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-11-06
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Disclaimer
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 16:14:10 UTC