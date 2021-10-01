BlackRock Smaller Trust : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)



Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 31 August 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 30 October 2021.

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639



Date: 1 October 2021