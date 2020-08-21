Log in
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/21 07:34:00 am
1265 GBX   +1.20%
07:56aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/19BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/18BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

08/21/2020 | 07:56am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 20 August 2020were:

1414.25p Capital only and including debt at par value
1395.81p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1418.44p Including current year income and debt at par value
1400.00p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 11:55:16 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 93,1 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2020 40,3 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 2,19%
Capitalization 610 M 803 M 805 M
EV / Sales 2019 -25,4x
EV / Sales 2020 7,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC-26.99%803
