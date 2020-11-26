Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc    BRSC   GB0006436108

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(BRSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/26 07:25:49 am
1433 GBX   -4.34%
06:57aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/25BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/24BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

11/26/2020 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at
close of business on 25 November 2020 were:

1,561.81p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,544.60p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,562.54p Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1,545.33p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th
January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
1,163,731  which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 11:56:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
06:57aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/25BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/24BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/23BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
11/23BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
11/23BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/20BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/18BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/17BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/16BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2020 93,1 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2020 40,3 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 2,19%
Capitalization 731 M 979 M 978 M
EV / Sales 2019 -25,4x
EV / Sales 2020 7,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 14,98 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Jay Gould Chairman
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Little Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC-12.50%979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ