BlackRock Smaller Trust : Submission of Documents

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Submission of Documents



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 28 February 2021 )

) Form of Proxy relating to the Company’s Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2021 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc

12 May 2021