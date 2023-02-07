BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust : BRSA AGM Form of Proxy 2023

Form of Proxy
as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc to be held at 12.00 noon on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 and at any adjournment thereof.
I/We hereby authorise and instruct my/our said proxy to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at such Meeting as indicated below (see note 1 overleaf).
Ordinary Resolutions:
1. To receive the report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2022, together with the report of the auditors thereon
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 October 2022, excluding the remuneration policy of the Company
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out on pages 58 and 59 in the Annual Report
4. To approve the Company's dividend policy
5. To re-elect Alice Ryder as a Director
6. To re-elect Melanie Roberts as a Director
7. To elect David Barron as a Director
8. To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors to the Company
9. To authorise the Audit and Management Engagement Committee to determine the auditors' remuneration
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
Special Resolutions:
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights (pursuant to resolution 10 above) in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury
12. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury
