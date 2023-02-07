BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust : BRSA Annual Report October 2022
02/07/2023 | 12:09pm EST
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
Annual Report and Financial Statements 31 October 2022
Financial highlights
as at 31 October 2022
197.50p1
213.25p
Ordinary share price
NAV per ordinary share
+3.6%2,3
+7.4%2,3
1824.64
£171.1m
Reference Index
Net assets
+10.7%
+3.5%
8.00p
4.1%3,4
Total dividends per share
Yield
No change
3.84p
Revenue earnings per ordinary share
-5.4%3
The above financial highlights are at 31 October 2022 and percentage comparisons are year-on-year against 31 October 2021.
Mid-market.
Share price and NAV performance are calculated in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested. ³ Alternative Performance Measures. See Glossary on pages 128 to 130.
4 Yield based on dividends paid and declared for the year ended 31 October 2022 and share price as at 31 October 2022.
Within the energy sector, Woodside Energy provides liquefied natural gas through its existing facilities whilst seeking to develop lower- and zero-carbon energy sources.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WOODSIDE ENERGY
Section 1: Overview and performance 1
Why BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc?
Investment objective and approach
The Company's objective is to provide an attractive level of income together with capital appreciation over the long term in a manner consistent with the principles of sustainable investing adopted by the Company.
To achieve this outcome, we seek to identify dividend-paying companies that we view as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Leaders, ESG Improvers or Sustainability Enablers1 that trade at attractive prices.
1 Please see the section 'About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust' for further information on how these categories have been defined.
Reasons to invest
U.S. multi-cap value
The Company offers investors access to a U.S. multi-cap value portfolio with an attractive dividend yield and a sustainable investment approach. We believe targeting companies with quality characteristics, such as clean balance sheets and sustainable cash flows, at reasonable valuations, can potentially deliver attractive and above average risk-adjusted returns over the long term.
Sustainability
The Company seeks to deliver a superior ESG outcome versus the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Company's current reference index), by aiming for the Company's portfolio to achieve a better ESG score than the reference index and a lower carbon emissions intensity relative to the reference index.
Income
The Company offers a consistent income stream. While capital appreciation is an important component of long-term total return, income can help to serve as a buffer when volatility returns in the market.
Focus on quality
The strategy has generated a record of strong returns through diverse market environments by focusing on companies with strong balance sheets. Dividend payments impose a degree of capital discipline on company management teams and can help compound equity returns over the long term.
Expertise
The Company is managed by BlackRock's US Income & Value Pillar, which is responsible for the management of one of the longest tenured equity income franchises in the investment industry.
Closed-end structure
Investment trusts have an independent board of directors elected to protect shareholders' interests and enhance shareholder value. The closed-end structure means the Company does not have to sell assets to meet redemptions and can also retain a proportion of
its income to help smooth dividend payments. It can also invest for the long term in a more diverse portfolio of assets.
Gearing
The Company has the ability to employ gearing to enhance returns.
A member of the Association of Investment Companies
Further details about the Company, including the latest Annual and Half Yearly Financial Reports, factsheets and stock exchange announcements, are available on the website at www.blackrock.com/uk/brsa
2 BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plcl Annual Report and Financial Statements 31 October 2022
Contents
Section 1: Overview and performance
Financial highlights
1
Why BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc?
2
Performance record
4
Chair's Statement
5
Investment Manager's Report
9
Section 2: Portfolio
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
18
Ten largest investments
21
Investments
23
Environmental, Social and Governance issues and approach
25
Section 3: Governance
Governance structure
32
Directors' biographies
33
Strategic Report
35
Directors' Report
48
Directors' Remuneration Report
55
Directors' Remuneration Policy
58
Corporate Governance Statement
60
Report of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee
66
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and
Financial Statements
70
Section 4: Financial statements
Independent Auditors' Report
74
Statement of Comprehensive Income
80
Statement of Changes in Equity
81
Statement of Financial Position
82
Cash Flow Statement
83
Notes to the Financial Statements
84
Section 5: Additional information
Shareholder information
106
Analysis of ordinary shareholders
109
Historical record
110
Management and other service providers
111
AIFM Report on Remuneration (unaudited)
112
Other AIFMD disclosures (unaudited)
116
Sustainability-related disclosures (unaudited)
117
Information to be disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 9.8.4
127
Glossary
128
Section 6: Annual General Meeting
Notice of Annual General Meeting
134
Share fraud warning
138
Section 1: Overview and performance 3
