    BBN   US09248X1000

BLACKROCK TAXABLE MUNICIPAL BOND TRUST

(BBN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
16.85 USD   +0.12%
06:01aDistribution Dates And Amounts Announced For Certain Blackrock Closed-end Funds Press Release Actions Download Email Add To Favorites Information Info : Dividend Press Release Publication date: Jun 1, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done
PU
05/31Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions
BU
05/31Section 19 Notice - Bbn May 2023 Tax Information Actions Download Add To Favorites Information Information Description : Section 19 Publication date: May 31, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done
PU
Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Press Release Actions Download Email Add to favorites Information Information Description: Dividend Press Release Publication date: Jun 1, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

06/02/2023 | 06:01am EDT
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Cusip: 09248X100

Ticker: BBN

Record Date

May 15, 2023

Pay Date

May 31, 2023

Distribution Amount per share

$

0.102900

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net income, net realized capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

% Breakdown

Total Cumulative

Total Cumulative

of the Current

Distributions for the

Distributions for the

Current Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Income

$

0.074945

73%

$

0.382392

74%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$

-

0%

$

-

0%

Return of Capital

$

0.027955

27%

$

0.132108

26%

Total (per common share)

$

0.102900

100%

$

0.514500

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5-year period ending on April 30, 2023

1.80%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023

6.70%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through April 30, 2023

8.95%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023

2.23%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Funds Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during

its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Contact Number: 800-882-0052

Disclaimer

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
