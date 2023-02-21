Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
  News
  Summary
    BBN   US09248X1000

BLACKROCK TAXABLE MUNICIPAL BOND TRUST

(BBN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07:49 2023-02-21 am EST
17.31 USD   -1.20%
Selected CEF Asset Coverage and Leverage Ratios Performance Report Actions Information Information Description: VRDP/VMTP Minimum Asset Coverage and Effective Leverage Ratio Publication date: Feb 20, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

02/21/2023 | 10:41am EST
Contact:

1-800-882-0052

Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds

New York, February 1, 2023 - Certain BlackRock closed-end funds (the "Funds") announced distributions today as detailed below.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BFZ)increased its monthly distribution rate. This change was made in order to better align BFZ's distribution rate with its current and projected level of earnings.

Municipal Funds:

Declaration- 2/1/2023 Ex-Date- 2/14/2023 Record- 2/15/2023 Payable- 3/1/2023

Change From

National Funds

Ticker Distribution

Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust*

BYM

$0.038000

-

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BTA

$0.043500

-

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc.*

MUA

$0.045500

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc.*

MUI

$0.034000

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust*

BFK

$0.036500

-

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.*

BKN

$0.044500

-

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II*

BLE

$0.037000

-

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BTT

$0.056400

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund*

MHD

$0.041000

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.*

MQT

$0.037500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.*

MQY

$0.047000

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.*

MUE

$0.033500

-

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.*

MVT

$0.035500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.*

MYD

$0.040500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

MYI

$0.040500

-

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.*

MVF

$0.021000

-

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

BMN

$0.093750

-

Change From

State-Specific Funds

Ticker Distribution

Prior

Distribution

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.*

MUC

$0.038500

-

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BFZ

$0.039000

0.005000

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.*

MIY

$0.040500

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.*

MUJ

$0.042000

-

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.*

MHN

$0.036500

-

1

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.*

MYN

$0.035500

-

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust*

BNY

$0.037500

-

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund*

MPA

$0.034000

-

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust*

BHV

$0.029500

-

Taxable Municipal Fund:

Declaration- 2/1/2023 Ex-Date- 2/14/2023 Record- 2/15/2023 Payable- 2/28/2023

Change

Fund

Ticker

Distribution From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust*

BBN

$0.102900

-

Taxable Fixed Income Funds:

Declaration- 2/1/2023 Ex-Date- 2/14/2023 Record- 2/15/2023 Payable- 2/28/2023

Change

FundTicker Distribution From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BGT

$0.078100

-

BlackRock Core Bond Trust*

BHK

$0.074600

-

BlackRock Multi-SectorIncome Trust*

BIT

$0.123700

-

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.*

BKT

$0.088200

-

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust*

BLW

$0.098100

-

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust*

BTZ

$0.083900

-

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.

DSU

$0.070500

-

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc.*

EGF

$0.041000

-

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.

FRA

$0.080400

-

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.*

HYT

$0.077900

-

Equity Funds:

Declaration- 2/1/2023 Ex-Date- 2/14/2023 Record- 2/15/2023 Payable- 2/28/2023

Change

FundTicker Distribution From Prior

Distribution

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust*

BCX

$0.051800

-

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust*

BDJ

$0.056200

-

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust*

BGR

$0.058500

-

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust*

BGY

$0.033800

-

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust*

BME

$0.213000

-

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II*

BMEZ $0.145000

-

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust*

BOE

$0.063000

-

2

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust*

BUI

$0.121000

-

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.*

CII

$0.099500

-

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust*

BST

$0.250000

-

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II*

BSTZ

$0.192000

-

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust*

BIGZ

$0.070000

-

  • In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), each of the Funds noted above posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This information can be found in the "Closed-End Funds" section of www.blackrock.com. As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2023 will be made after the end of the year.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced

Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR),

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences

Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced

Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power

Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:

CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and

Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ),

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF) , BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund,

Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA),

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund,

Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited

Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), and

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT) (collectively, the "Plan Funds") have adopted a managed distribution plan (a "Plan") to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Plan Fund's Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Plan Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, each Plan Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds' estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of January 31, 2023

3

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-

Net Realized Long-

Return of Capital

Term Gains

Term Gains

BCX1

$0.051800

$0.005799 (11%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.046001 (89%)

BDJ

$0.056200

$0.011113 (20%)

$0.045087 (80%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.058500

$0.014933 (26%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.043567 (74%)

BGY1

$0.033800

$0.000000 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.033800 (100%)

BME

$0.213000

$0.003668 (1%)

$0.150197 (71%)

$0.059135 (28%)

$0 (0%)

BMEZ

$0.145000

$0 (0%)

$0.145000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE1

$0.063000

$0.007375 (12%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.055625 (88%)

BUI1

$0.121000

$0.018066 (15%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.102934 (85%)

CII

$0.099500

$0.001603 (1%)

$0.038475 (39%)

$0.059422 (60%)

$0 (0%)

BST

$0.250000

$0.001487 (1%)

$0.025463 (10%)

$0.223050 (89%)

$0 (0%)

BSTZ

$0.192000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.192000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

BIGZ1

$0.070000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.070000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.041000

$0.018875 (46%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.022125 (54%)

DSU

$0.070500

$0.070500 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

FRA

$0.080400

$0.080400 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BGT

$0.078100

$0.078100 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

HYT1

$0.077900

$0.051093 (66%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.026807 (34%)

BTZ1

$0.083900

$0.049145 (59%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.034755 (41%)

BLW1

$0.098100

$0.080169 (82%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.017931 (18%)

BHK1

$0.074600

$0.046691 (63%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.027909 (37%)

BIT1

$0.123700

$0.066162 (53%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.057538 (47%)

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through January 31, 2023

Fund

Distribution

Net Income

Net Realized Short-

Net Realized Long-

Return of Capital

Term Gains

Term Gains

BCX1

$0.051800

$0.005799 (11%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.046001 (89%)

BDJ

$0.056200

$0.011113 (20%)

$0.045087 (80%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.058500

$0.014933 (26%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.043567 (74%)

BGY1

$0.033800

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.033800 (100%)

BME

$0.213000

$0.003668 (1%)

$0.150197 (71%)

$0.059135 (28%)

$0 (0%)

BMEZ

$0.145000

$0 (0%)

$0.145000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE1

$0.063000

$0.007375 (12%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.055625 (88%)

BUI1

$0.121000

$0.018066 (15%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.102934 (85%)

CII

$0.099500

$0.001603 (1%)

$0.038475 (39%)

$0.059422 (60%)

$0 (0%)

BST

$0.250000

$0.001487 (1%)

$0.025463 (10%)

$0.223050 (89%)

$0 (0%)

BSTZ

$0.192000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.192000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

4

BIGZ1

$0.070000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.070000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.041000

$0.018875 (46%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.022125 (54%)

DSU

$0.070500

$0.070500 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

FRA

$0.080400

$0.080400 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BGT

$0.078100

$0.078100 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

HYT1

$0.077900

$0.051093 (66%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.026807 (34%)

BTZ1

$0.083900

$0.049145 (59%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.034755 (41%)

BLW1

$0.098100

$0.080169 (82%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.017931 (18%)

BHK1

$0.074600

$0.046691 (63%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.027909 (37%)

BIT1

$0.371100

$0.214981 (58%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.156119 (42%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder's investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Average annual total

Annualized current

Cumulative total

Cumulative fiscal year

return (in relation to

distribution rate

return (in relation to

distributions as a

Fund

NAV) for the 5-year

expressed as a

NAV) for the fiscal

percentage of NAV as

period ending on

percentage of NAV as

year through

of 12/31/2022

12/31/2022

of 12/31/2022

12/31/2022

BCX

8.18%

5.54%

16.31%

4.90%

BDJ

6.13%

7.72%

(3.71)%

12.55%

BGR

4.63%

4.94%

38.42%

4.07%

BGY

3.38%

7.02%

(8.33)%

7.02%

BME

10.31%

5.90%

(4.19)%

5.90%

BMEZ*

4.80%

9.28%

(21.66)%

9.28%

BOE

3.56%

6.89%

(11.87)%

6.89%

BUI

8.13%

6.49%

(7.70)%

6.49%

CII

7.92%

6.80%

(10.95)%

11.97%

5

Disclaimer

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 15:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
John M. Perlowski President & Chief Executive Officer
Trent W. Walker Chief Financial Officer
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Frank J. Fabozzi Independent Trustee
