Selected CEF Asset Coverage and Leverage Ratios Performance Report Actions Information Information Description: VRDP/VMTP Minimum Asset Coverage and Effective Leverage Ratio Publication date: Feb 20, 2023 Target Audience: For Individuals Product group: BlackRock Closed-End Funds Done

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust* BUI $0.121000 - BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc.* CII $0.099500 - BlackRock Science and Technology Trust* BST $0.250000 - BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II* BSTZ $0.192000 - BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust* BIGZ $0.070000 - In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), each of the Funds noted above posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This information can be found in the "Closed-End Funds" section of www.blackrock.com . As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2023 will be made after the end of the year. BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF) , BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), and BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT) (collectively, the "Plan Funds") have adopted a managed distribution plan (a "Plan") to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Plan Fund's Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Plan Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, each Plan Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution. The Funds' estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows: Estimated Allocations as of January 31, 2023 3

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through January 31, 2023 Fund Distribution Net Income Net Realized Short- Net Realized Long- Return of Capital Term Gains Term Gains BCX1 $0.051800 $0.005799 (11%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.046001 (89%) BDJ $0.056200 $0.011113 (20%) $0.045087 (80%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.058500 $0.014933 (26%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.043567 (74%) BGY1 $0.033800 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.033800 (100%) BME $0.213000 $0.003668 (1%) $0.150197 (71%) $0.059135 (28%) $0 (0%) BMEZ $0.145000 $0 (0%) $0.145000 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BOE1 $0.063000 $0.007375 (12%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.055625 (88%) BUI1 $0.121000 $0.018066 (15%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.102934 (85%) CII $0.099500 $0.001603 (1%) $0.038475 (39%) $0.059422 (60%) $0 (0%) BST $0.250000 $0.001487 (1%) $0.025463 (10%) $0.223050 (89%) $0 (0%) BSTZ $0.192000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.192000 (100%) $0 (0%)