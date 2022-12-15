Advanced search
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.

(TCPC)
2022-12-14
12.98 USD   -0.38%
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Special Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

12/15/2022
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “TCPC” or the “Company”), a business development company (NASDAQ: TCPC), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on January 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2022. This special dividend represents a portion of the Company’s estimated undistributed taxable earnings from net investment income. During 2022, the Company previously declared regular distributions totaling $1.22 per share, including an increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share beginning with the fourth quarter dividend payable on December 30, 2022.

ABOUT BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is a specialty finance company focused on direct lending to middle-market companies as well as small businesses. TCPC lends primarily to companies with established market positions, strong regional or national operations, differentiated products and services and sustainable competitive advantages, investing across industries in which it has significant knowledge and expertise. TCPC’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC is a publicly-traded business development company, or BDC, regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by its advisor, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. For more information, visit www.tcpcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Prospective investors considering an investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. should consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of the company carefully before investing. This information and other information about the company are available in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Prospective investors should read these materials carefully before investing.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions or changes in the conditions of the industries in which the company makes investments, risks associated with the availability and terms of financing, changes in interest rates, availability of transactions, and regulatory changes. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the company’s subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. The company has no duty and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 181 M - -
Net income 2022 64,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 9,40%
Capitalization 750 M 750 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,98 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,86%
Managers and Directors
Rajneesh Vig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philip M. Tseng President & Chief Operating Officer
Erik L. Cuellar Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Eric John Draut Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.-3.92%750
BLACKSTONE INC.-35.51%56 564
KKR & CO. INC.-33.76%42 496
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.65%37 817
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.08%19 047
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.08%13 538