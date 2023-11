BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on direct lending to middle-market companies as well as small businesses. It lends to companies with established market positions and differentiated products and services. The Company's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in the debt of middle-market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt, and bonds. Its investment portfolio consists of approximately 136 portfolio companies. It invests in various industries, including aerospace and defense, airlines, automobiles, building products, capital markets, commercial services and supplies, communications equipment, construction and engineering, consumer finance, containers and packaging, distributors, electric utilities, health care technology, hotels, restaurants and leisure, insurance, Internet and catalog retail.