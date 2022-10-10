Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCPC   US09259E1082

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.

(TCPC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
10.84 USD   -2.43%
04:09pBlackRock TCP Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022
BU
09/20BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
09/15BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

10/10/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will also host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to discuss its financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 927-1758 international callers should dial (929) 526-1599. All participants should reference the access code 245054. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the investor relations section of TCPC’s website at http://investors.tcpcapital.com. An archived replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call, through November 10, 2022. For the replay, please visit https://investors.tcpcapital.com/events-and-presentations or dial (866) 813-9403. For international replay, please dial (929) 458-6194. For all replays, please reference access code 042044.

ABOUT BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is a specialty finance company focused on direct lending to middle-market companies as well as small businesses. TCPC lends primarily to companies with established market positions, strong regional or national operations, differentiated products and services and sustainable competitive advantages, investing across industries in which it has significant knowledge and expertise. TCPC’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC is a publicly traded business development company, or BDC, regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by its advisor, a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. For more information, visit www.tcpcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Prospective investors considering an investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. should consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of the Company carefully before investing. This information and other information about the Company are available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Prospective investors should read these materials carefully before investing.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions or changes in the conditions of the industries in which the Company makes investments, risks associated with the availability and terms of financing, changes in interest rates, availability of transactions, and regulatory changes. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company’s subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at www.tcpcapital.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. The company has no duty and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.
04:09pBlackRock TCP Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November ..
BU
09/20BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
09/15BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/14Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LSE:BGUK) comm..
CI
09/09Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc ‘s Equity Buyback announced on May 5, 2022, ha..
CI
08/04Raymond James Adjusts BlackRock TCP Capital's Price Target to $14.50 from $15.50, Keeps..
MT
08/03Oppenheimer Trims Price Target on BlackRock TCP Capital to $14 From $15, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
08/03Blackrock Tcp Capital : Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/03Transcript : BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03BlackRock TCP Capital Q2 Profit Falls; Re-Approves Up to $50 Million Stock Repurchase P..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 177 M - -
Net income 2022 53,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,11 $
Average target price 14,21 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajneesh Vig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philip M. Tseng President & Chief Operating Officer
Erik L. Cuellar Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Eric John Draut Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.-17.76%642
BLACKSTONE INC.-33.24%60 611
KKR & CO. INC.-39.73%38 607
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-25.45%14 627
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-19.79%11 439
ESR GROUP LIMITED-26.00%11 105