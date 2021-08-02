BlackRock TCP Capital : Q2 2021 TCPC Investor Presentation
08/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Investor Presentation
June 30, 2021
Forward Looking Statements
Prospective investors considering an investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. ("we", "us", "our", "TCPC" or the "Company") should consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of the Company carefully before investing. This information and other information about the Company are available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.tcpcapital.com. Prospective investors should read these materials carefully before investing.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These forward-looking statements do not meet the safe harbor for forward- looking statements pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions or changes in the conditions of the industries in which the Company makes investments, risks associated with the availability and terms of financing, changes in interest rates, availability of transactions, and regulatory changes. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.tcpcapital.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, or as of the prior date referenced in this presentation, and are subject to change without notice. The Company has no duty and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
As of June 30, 2021
Portfolio
Performance
Capital & Liquidity
Dividend
Quarter-over-quarterNAV increased 4.8% to $14.21 per share as of June 30, primarily reflecting net portfolio appreciation
The credit quality of TCPC's diversified portfolio remains strong, with non-accrual loans limited to just 0.3% of total investments at fair value
Acquisitions totaled $236 million and dispositions totaled $185 million, for net portfolio growth of $51 million in the second quarter
On June 22, the SVCP Credit Facility was amended, including extending the maturity 2 years to May 6, 2026 and reducing the stated interest rate to L+1.75% (from L+2.00%), subject to certain borrowing base requirements
Dividend coverage ratio in the second quarter was 103%; consistent dividend coverage every quarter since IPO in 2012
Board declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021
Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Portfolio Overview
As of June 30, 2021
Diversified
Portfolio with an
Emphasis on Less-Cyclical Businesses
Flexible Capital
With
Available Liquidity
Well-Resourced
Platform
Total portfolio fair value of $1.8 billion diversified across 108 portfolio companies
88% invested in senior secured debt; 87% of the debt portfolio is 1st lien
Weighted average yield of the portfolio is 9.3%(1)
Diverse leverage program totaling $1.4 billion, with well laddered maturities
74% of outstanding leverage as of June 30 is unsecured
$389 million of available credit facility capacity
Regulatory leverage ratio of 1.02x, well within our 2:1 regulatory leverage limitation
Advisor has more than 2 decades of private credit experience across multiple market cycles
BlackRock platform provides access to technology capabilities, knowledge and global resources across asset classes and sectors
Weighted average annual effective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination and end-of-term fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes market discount,
any prepayment and make-whole fee income, and any debt investments that are distressed or on non-accrual status. Weighted average effective yield on the total portfolio (including debt investments that are distressed or on non-accrual status and equity investments) was 9.0% as of 6/30/2021.
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
Diversified Portfolio: Emphasis on Less-Cyclical Businesses
Substantially all investments subject to independent 3rd party valuation process every quarter
As of June 30, 2021
Emphasis on Less-Cyclical Businesses
Robust downside analysis performed at underwriting, with an emphasis on companies and industries that can withstand periods of economic stress
Portfolio emphasis on less-cyclical companies with strong covenants; investments in cyclical companies typically structured with significant collateral protections
Each portfolio company investment subject to additional rigorous review since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to identify and address new risks, including future capital needs or potential covenant breaches
Industry Diversification(1)
Other 4.1%
Electrical Equipment 1.2%
Internet Software and Services 14.4%
Capital Markets 1.3%
Energy Equipment and Services 1.3%
Construction and Engineering 1.4%
Specialty Retail 1.4%
Tobacco Related 1.4%
Aerospace and Defense 1.5%
Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure 1.5%
Diversified Financial Services 12.3%
Consumer Finance 1.6%
Healthcare Providers and Services 1.6%
Commercial Services and Supplies 1.6%
Internet and Catalog Retail 1.7%
Software 8.7%
Diversified Telecommunication Services 1.8%
Insurance 1.9%
Road & Rail 2.1%
Airlines 2.1%
Diversified Consumer Services 8.4%
Personal Products 2.1%
IT Services 2.4%
Healthcare Technology 3.2%
Professional Services 7.3%
Media 3.6%
Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods 4.5%
Automobiles 3.6%
Industry classification system generally categorizes portfolio companies based on the primary end market served, rather than the product or service directed to those end markets.
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
