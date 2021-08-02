Log in
BlackRock TCP Capital : Q2 2021 TCPC Investor Presentation

08/02/2021
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

June 30, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Prospective investors considering an investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. ("we", "us", "our", "TCPC" or the "Company") should consider the investment objectives, risks and expenses of the Company carefully before investing. This information and other information about the Company are available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.tcpcapital.com. Prospective investors should read these materials carefully before investing.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These forward-looking statements do not meet the safe harbor for forward- looking statements pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions or changes in the conditions of the industries in which the Company makes investments, risks associated with the availability and terms of financing, changes in interest rates, availability of transactions, and regulatory changes. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.tcpcapital.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, or as of the prior date referenced in this presentation, and are subject to change without notice. The Company has no duty and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

2

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

As of June 30, 2021

Portfolio

Performance

Capital & Liquidity

Dividend

  • Quarter-over-quarterNAV increased 4.8% to $14.21 per share as of June 30, primarily reflecting net portfolio appreciation
  • The credit quality of TCPC's diversified portfolio remains strong, with non-accrual loans limited to just 0.3% of total investments at fair value
  • Acquisitions totaled $236 million and dispositions totaled $185 million, for net portfolio growth of $51 million in the second quarter
  • On June 22, the SVCP Credit Facility was amended, including extending the maturity 2 years to May 6, 2026 and reducing the stated interest rate to L+1.75% (from L+2.00%), subject to certain borrowing base requirements
  • Dividend coverage ratio in the second quarter was 103%; consistent dividend coverage every quarter since IPO in 2012
  • Board declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021

3

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Portfolio Overview

As of June 30, 2021

Diversified

Portfolio with an

Emphasis on Less-Cyclical Businesses

Flexible Capital

With

Available Liquidity

Well-Resourced

Platform

  • Total portfolio fair value of $1.8 billion diversified across 108 portfolio companies
  • 88% invested in senior secured debt; 87% of the debt portfolio is 1st lien
  • Weighted average yield of the portfolio is 9.3%(1)
  • Diverse leverage program totaling $1.4 billion, with well laddered maturities
  • 74% of outstanding leverage as of June 30 is unsecured
  • $389 million of available credit facility capacity
  • Regulatory leverage ratio of 1.02x, well within our 2:1 regulatory leverage limitation
  • Advisor has more than 2 decades of private credit experience across multiple market cycles
  • BlackRock platform provides access to technology capabilities, knowledge and global resources across asset classes and sectors
  1. Weighted average annual effective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination and end-of-term fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes market discount,

any prepayment and make-whole fee income, and any debt investments that are distressed or on non-accrual status. Weighted average effective yield on the total portfolio (including debt investments that are distressed or on non-accrual status and equity investments) was 9.0% as of 6/30/2021.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

4

Diversified Portfolio: Emphasis on Less-Cyclical Businesses

Substantially all investments subject to independent 3rd party valuation process every quarter

As of June 30, 2021

Emphasis on Less-Cyclical Businesses

  • Robust downside analysis performed at underwriting, with an emphasis on companies and industries that can withstand periods of economic stress
  • Portfolio emphasis on less-cyclical companies with strong covenants; investments in cyclical companies typically structured with significant collateral protections
  • Each portfolio company investment subject to additional rigorous review since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to identify and address new risks, including future capital needs or potential covenant breaches

Industry Diversification(1)

Other 4.1%

Electrical Equipment 1.2%

Internet Software and Services 14.4%

Capital Markets 1.3%

Energy Equipment and Services 1.3%

Construction and Engineering 1.4%

Specialty Retail 1.4%

Tobacco Related 1.4%

Aerospace and Defense 1.5%

Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure 1.5%

Diversified Financial Services 12.3%

Consumer Finance 1.6%

Healthcare Providers and Services 1.6%

Commercial Services and Supplies 1.6%

Internet and Catalog Retail 1.7%

Software 8.7%

Diversified Telecommunication Services 1.8%

Insurance 1.9%

Road & Rail 2.1%

Airlines 2.1%

Diversified Consumer Services 8.4%

Personal Products 2.1%

IT Services 2.4%

Healthcare Technology 3.2%

Professional Services 7.3%

Media 3.6%

Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods 4.5%

Automobiles 3.6%

  1. Industry classification system generally categorizes portfolio companies based on the primary end market served, rather than the product or service directed to those end markets.
    Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 M - -
Net income 2021 91,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,78x
Yield 2021 8,41%
Capitalization 824 M 824 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,27 $
Average target price 14,96 $
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard Marshall Levkowitz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajneesh Vig President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Erik L. Cuellar Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Michael E. Leitner Managing Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP.26.96%824
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.77.86%83 049
KKR & CO. INC.57.47%37 094
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-1.80%21 572
AMUNDI16.62%18 657
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.60.53%17 890