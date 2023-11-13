BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Stock price
|Aug. 03
|Interim dividend
|FA
|Jul. 27
|Blackrock Throgmorton Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2023
|CI
|Sales 2022
|-290 M -356 M
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|602 M 738 M
|Net income 2022
|-296 M -363 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
-1,87x
|Net cash position 2022
|58.79 M 72.13 M
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-2,06x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2022
1,87%
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|86.63%
|1 day
|+0.54%
|1 week
|+2.56%
|Current month
|+7.69%
|1 month
|+3.13%
|3 months
|-2.61%
|6 months
|-5.88%
|Current year
|-5.56%
1 week
540.40
563.00
1 month
503.00
563.00
Current year
503.00
670.58
1 year
503.00
670.58
3 years
477.96
1 046.00
5 years
315.60
1 046.00
10 years
238.00
1 046.00
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Nigel Burton BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|2020
Angela Lane BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|2020
Louise Nash BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.18%
|796 M€
|-4.43%
|0.18%
|49 M€
|-4.00%
|-
|0.18%
|32 M€
|+0.07%
|-
|0.18%
|1,455 M€
|-1.16%
|0.18%
|303 M€
|-2.69%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|560.00
|+0.72%
|136 710
|23-11-10
|556.00
|-1.24%
|171,577
|23-11-09
|563.00
|+1.81%
|140,052
|23-11-08
|553.00
|+1.28%
|220,528
|23-11-07
|546.00
|0.00%
|136,093
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The principal activity of the Company is portfolio investment. The Company's objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital growth and an attractive total return through investment primarily in United Kingdom smaller and mid-capitalization companies traded on the London Stock Exchange. In addition to holding a long only portfolio, the Company also holds approximately 30% of its net assets in a portfolio of contracts for difference (CFD) and/or comparable equity derivatives. The Company invests in various sectors, including industrials, consumer services, financials, technology, consumer goods, health care, telecommunications and basic materials. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. Its alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.
SectorInvestment Trusts
Calendar
2024-02-08 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
