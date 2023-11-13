BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The principal activity of the Company is portfolio investment. The Company's objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital growth and an attractive total return through investment primarily in United Kingdom smaller and mid-capitalization companies traded on the London Stock Exchange. In addition to holding a long only portfolio, the Company also holds approximately 30% of its net assets in a portfolio of contracts for difference (CFD) and/or comparable equity derivatives. The Company invests in various sectors, including industrials, consumer services, financials, technology, consumer goods, health care, telecommunications and basic materials. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. Its alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts