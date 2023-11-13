Stock THRG BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
PDF Report : BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Stock price

Equities

THRG

GB0008910555

Investment Trusts

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
 11:35:24 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
560.00 GBX +0.72% +2.56% -5.56%
Aug. 03 Interim dividend FA
Jul. 27 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2023 CI
Financials

Sales 2022 -290 M -356 M Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 602 M 738 M
Net income 2022 -296 M -363 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
-1,87x
Net cash position 2022 58.79 M 72.13 M Net cash position 2023 * - 0 EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-2,06x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees -
Yield 2022
1,87%
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 86.63%
Chart BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 15,156,968 shares, representing 14.99% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on March 23, 2023. CI
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc's Equity Buyback announced on April 29, 2022 has expired. CI
Final dividend FA
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days AN
Blackrock Throgmorton NAV falls by a third, fails to hit benchmark AN
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Swings to Loss in FY22 MT
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended November 30, 2022 CI
Tranche Update on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 29, 2022. CI
FTSE 100 to return gains after record high AN
FTSE 100 beats 2018 record to hit all-time high AN
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days AN
Blackrock Throgmorton Trust plc Appoints Glen Suarez, as A Non-Executive Director and as Member of the Company’s Audit, Nomination, Remuneration & Management Engagement Committees CI
Press releases BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
News in other languages on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

COMPAGNIE LEBON : Opérations sur actions propres septembre 2020
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.54%
1 week+2.56%
Current month+7.69%
1 month+3.13%
3 months-2.61%
6 months-5.88%
Current year-5.56%
Highs and lows

1 week
540.40
Extreme 540.4
563.00
1 month
503.00
Extreme 503
563.00
Current year
503.00
Extreme 503
670.58
1 year
503.00
Extreme 503
670.58
3 years
477.96
Extreme 477.9601
1 046.00
5 years
315.60
Extreme 315.6
1 046.00
10 years
238.00
Extreme 238
1 046.00
Managers and Directors - BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Nigel Burton BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 2020
Angela Lane BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 2020
Louise Nash BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2019
ETFs positioned on BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP ETF iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP
0.18% 796 M€ -4.43%
HSBC FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP ETF HSBC FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP
0.18% 49 M€ -4.00% -
XTRACKERS FTSE 250 ETF 1D ETF Xtrackers FTSE 250 ETF 1D
0.18% 32 M€ +0.07% -
VANGUARD FTSE 250 UCITS ETF ETF Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
0.18% 1,455 M€ -1.16%
VANGUARD FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - ACC - GBP ETF Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - Acc - GBP
0.18% 303 M€ -2.69% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 560.00 +0.72% 136 710
23-11-10 556.00 -1.24% 171,577
23-11-09 563.00 +1.81% 140,052
23-11-08 553.00 +1.28% 220,528
23-11-07 546.00 0.00% 136,093

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST

Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The principal activity of the Company is portfolio investment. The Company's objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital growth and an attractive total return through investment primarily in United Kingdom smaller and mid-capitalization companies traded on the London Stock Exchange. In addition to holding a long only portfolio, the Company also holds approximately 30% of its net assets in a portfolio of contracts for difference (CFD) and/or comparable equity derivatives. The Company invests in various sectors, including industrials, consumer services, financials, technology, consumer goods, health care, telecommunications and basic materials. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. Its alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.
Sector
Investment Trusts
Calendar
2024-02-08 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
5.560
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
