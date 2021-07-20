BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC – LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To: The FCA
Date: 20 July 2021
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|
|From: 19 January 2021
|To:
|19 July 2021
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been
increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:
|n/a
|Number of securities issued/allotted under
scheme during period:
|n/a
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period
|1,366,482 ordinary shares of 5p each
|Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission
|7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each, admitted
on 19 January 2021
|Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period
|95,389,541 ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
|
|Name of contact:
|Kevin Mayger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 1098
SIGNED BY Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Company Secretary
Kevin Mayger
Name of applicant
If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.