Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 11:35:27 am
914 GBX   +0.66%
01:26pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/19BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/16BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

07/20/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC – LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To:  The FCA

Date: 20 July 2021

Name of applicant: BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return: From: 19 January 2021 To: 19 July 2021
Balance under scheme from previous return: 7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each
The amount by which the block scheme has been
increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:		 n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under
scheme during period:		 n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period		 1,366,482 ordinary shares of 5p each
Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission
 		 7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each, admitted
on 19 January 2021
Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period		 95,389,541 ordinary shares of 5p each

   

Name of contact: Kevin Mayger
Address of contact: 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact: 0207 743 1098

SIGNED BY        Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Company Secretary

Kevin Mayger

Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
01:26pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/19BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/16BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/14BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/12BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/07BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/05BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/01BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/30BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
06/29BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news