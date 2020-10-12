Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
642 GBX   +1.26%
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/12/2020 | 11:37am EDT

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Angela Lane
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares for ISA
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£6.02 17
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2020
