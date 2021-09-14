Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
  News
  Summary
    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/14 10:56:29 am
1008 GBX   -0.20%
10:53aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/10BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/09BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Publication of Circular and Notice of GM
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/14/2021 | 10:53am EDT
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Christopher Samuel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Chairman / Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares – dividend reinvestment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£10.1756 26
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-13
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2021
