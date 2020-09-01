Log in
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/01 07:31:44 am
616 GBX   -0.48%
07:10aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/28BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
08/28BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

09/01/2020 | 07:10am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 28 August 2020were:

605.16p Capital only
608.74p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 65,000 ordinary shares on 28th August
2020, the Company has 83,883,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 11:09:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 99,5 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2019 91,4 M 123 M 123 M
Net cash 2019 30,4 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,12x
Yield 2019 1,59%
Capitalization 519 M 693 M 696 M
EV / Sales 2018 -73,1x
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,19 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise C. Nash Non-Executive Director
Angela Claire Lane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC-10.03%693
BLACKROCK, INC.19.57%90 604
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.00%50 958
UBS GROUP AG-10.14%43 691
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.52%32 759
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.14.26%31 599
