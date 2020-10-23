BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 22 October 2020were:
638.79p Capital only
643.91p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 22nd
October 2020, the Company has 83,933,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
Disclaimer
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 12:59:00 UTC