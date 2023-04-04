Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:41:56 2023-04-04 am EDT
570.50 GBX   +0.26%
09:21aBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/03BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/31BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/04/2023 | 09:21am EDT
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Christopher Samuel
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Chairman / Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b) LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares – dividend reinvestment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£5.74447 759
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-04
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

