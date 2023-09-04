BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

 

Nigel Burton

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

 Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555

 

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Purchase of shares – dividend reinvestment

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.680104

96

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

  n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Dateofthetransaction

2023-04-09

f)

Place ofthetransaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 