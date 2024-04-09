BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them.



The Company has received notification that Louise Nash, a director of the Company:

(i) purchased 1,035 ordinary shares in the Company on 16 January 2024 at a price of £5.9605 per share (for a consideration of £6,169.12); and

(ii) sold 1,035 ordinary shares in the Company on 27 March 2024 at a price of £5.9605 per share (for a consideration of £6,169.12).

Such purchase and sale were undertaken pursuant to a discretionary investment management agreement between Ms Nash and a third-party discretionary investment manager (the "Discretionary Manager") notwithstanding a standing instruction of Ms Nash to the Discretionary Manager not to trade in the Company's shares on her behalf. The Discretionary Manager, discovering its error in acquiring shares in the Company in January 2024, contrary to Ms Nash's standing instructions, sold the shares on 27 March 2024 in an attempt to reverse the transaction. The Discretionary Manager first informed Ms Nash of these transactions on 2 April 2024 following the sale of the shares in question.

Following these transactions, Ms Nash holds 3,900 ordinary shares in the Company.

1 Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated a) Name Louise Nash 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc b) LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 4.1 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)





GB00008910555 b) Natureofthetransaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £5.9605 1,035 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price n/a e) Dateofthetransaction 2024-01-16 f) Place ofthetransaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4.2 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)





GB00008910555 b) Natureofthetransaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.9605 1,035 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price n/a e) Dateofthetransaction 2024-03-27 f) Place ofthetransaction Off exchange

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

020 7743 1098

9 April 2024