Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/11 11:35:21 am
918 GBX   +0.22%
01:03pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/07BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/04BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

01/11/2022 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 25,100 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 919.99 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue following this issue, is 102,996,564 (ordinary shares held in treasury: nil). With effect from 13 January 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 102,996,564. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Following this share issue, 16,556,061 ordinary shares remain under the issuance authority granted at the last General Meeting held on 4 October 2021.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

11 January 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
01:03pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/07BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
01/04BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2021BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
2021BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2021BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2021BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2021BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Block Listing Application
PR
2021BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
2021BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
More news