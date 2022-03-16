Log in
    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
03/16 12:35:16 pm EDT
739 GBX   +5.27%
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

03/16/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 741.98 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue following this issue, is 103,209,864 (ordinary shares held in treasury: nil). With effect from 18 March 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 103,209,864. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Following this share issue, 16,342,761 ordinary shares remain under the issuance authority granted at the last General Meeting held on 4 October 2021.

Contact name for queries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

16 March 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
