Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/31 07:10:25 am
970 GBX   +0.52%
06:41aBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
12/29BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/23BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

12/31/2021 | 06:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
 

Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 November 2021, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 31 January 2022. 

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 31 December 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
06:41aBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
PR
12/29BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/23BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/17BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/17BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Block Listing Application
PR
12/15BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/15BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
12/14BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R
PR
12/10BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12/08BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
More news