Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/05 11:35:23 am EDT
599.00 GBX   -3.07%
01:01pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/04BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/04BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/05/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 5 May 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury): 15,000
Weighted average price: 612.66p
Lowest price per share: 610.50p
Highest price per share: 614.50p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 29,000 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 103,180,864 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 0.028% of the Company’s total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 9 May 2022, should use the figure of 103,180,864 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  0207 743 1098
 

05 May 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
01:01pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/04BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/04BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
05/03BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/28BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/25BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/21BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
04/13BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/11BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/04BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news