    THRG   GB0008910555

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(THRG)
  Report
2023-05-12
594.00 GBX    0.00%
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/12/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 12 May 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury): 50,000
Weighted average price:                          593.01p
Lowest price per share: 591.75p
Highest price per share: 594.50p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 2,531,916 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 100,677,948 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 2.45% of the Company’s total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 16 May 2023, should use the figure of 100,677,948 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  0207 743 1098
 

12 May 2023


